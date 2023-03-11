EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank

An Evansville woman is behind bars after trying to cash a forged check, according to police.
Officers say they were sent to Banterra Bank on N. St. Joseph Ave. for someone trying to cash a forged check on Friday around 11:00 a.m.
Authorities say Kayla Dow was leaving the parking lot when officers arrived.
Officers say they were able to pull Dow over.
According to officers, they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and arrested Quincey Tapp, who was in Dow's car.
According to the affidavit, Tapp had pills and a crystal-like substance.
Officers say they found a glass pipe with residue and a liquid substance inside it in Dow's car.
Dow and Tapp were taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Tapp was booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Dow was booked for a warrant, fraud, and driving without receiving a license.