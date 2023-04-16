EPD: Woman arrested for stabbing sister after argument over thermostat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—An Evansville woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed her sister after an argument over the thermostat.
Officers say they were sent to the 2300 block of Margybeth Avenue for an assault in progress on Sunday around 8:18 p.m.
According to an affidavit, Melody Choate and her sister were arguing over the thermostat's temperature and the light switch.
Authorities say Choate was upset about her sister messing with the temperature and turning on lights in the house since she pays the bills.
According to authorities, Choate said she threatened to turn off the utilities if her sister continued adjusting things.
According to an affidavit, Choate said her sister grabbed a baseball bat and threatened to hit her with it, and Choate said she told her sister she would stab her if her sister hit her with the bat. Choate said after her sister pointed the bat at her, she stabbed her in the shoulder.
Choate was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for domestic battery with a deadly weapon on no bond.