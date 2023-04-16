EPD: Woman faces multiple drug charges after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—An Evansville woman faces multiple charges after a traffic stop, according to police.
According to an affidavit, officers were told to look out for a possible drunk driver on Saturday around 8:20 p.m. The driver was expected to be traveling on westbound Morgan Avenue from Warrick County.
Authorities say they found the car and initiated a traffic stop at East Morgan Avenue and Morgan Center Drive.
Officers say the driver, Angela Hallam, seemed very nervous and denied swerving and intoxicated driving. Authorities say Hallam kept fidgeting with something in her lap and asked her to step out of the vehicle, which she declined.
According to officers, Hallam continued fidgeting with something after being given multiple commands to step out of the vehicle, leading officers to remove her forcefully.
Officers say multiple glass pipes and a black zip bag with narcotics fell out of the car.
Officers say the bag contained heroin, fentanyl, and multiple pills.
Hallam was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of fentanyl, marijuana, paraphernalia, and resisting law enforcement. She has since been released on bond.