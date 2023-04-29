 Skip to main content
EPD: Woman robbed while walking home from the grocery store

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—A woman was robbed after leaving the grocery store on Friday evening, according to police. 

Officers say they were dispatched to a hold-up near East Riverside Drive on Friday around 5:00 p.m. 

Authorities say a woman reported that a man followed her out of the grocery store, grabbed her purse, stole $180 in cash and her wallet, and took off. 

The woman told authorities she didn't remember where the man went after the robbery. 

Officers say they got a photo of the man from cameras at the grocery store. 

Authorities have not released the identity of the offender. 

