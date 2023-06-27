 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Escaped inmate who was captured in Henderson scheduled to appear in court

James Lee mugshot via Henderson County Jail

James Lee is appearing in court Tuesday.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — One of the two convicts who ended up in Henderson after escaping from an Ohio prison in May, will appear in court on Tuesday.

James Lee is set to go before a grand jury at 9 a.m.

Prior to this Lee appeared in Henderson court for a preliminary hearing last month.

After being arraigned on charges of evading police receiving stolen property and being a fugitive from another state.

Lee also waived his right to an extradition hearing.

He was arrested after he and another inmate Bradley Gillespie crashed a stolen car while fleeing from officers.

