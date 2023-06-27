Escaped inmate who was captured in Henderson scheduled to appear in court

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — One of the two convicts who ended up in Henderson after escaping from an Ohio prison in May, will appear in court on Tuesday.
James Lee is set to go before a grand jury at 9 a.m.
Prior to this Lee appeared in Henderson court for a preliminary hearing last month.
After being arraigned on charges of evading police receiving stolen property and being a fugitive from another state.
Lee also waived his right to an extradition hearing.
He was arrested after he and another inmate Bradley Gillespie crashed a stolen car while fleeing from officers.