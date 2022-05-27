Estimated $1M worth of cocaine seized after semi pulled over by Indiana State Police trooper

About 44 pounds of cocaine - an estimated $1 million worth - was seized after an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a semi-truck Thursday.
ISP says it happened in Putnam County, which is about an hour west of Indianapolis, around 4:00 p.m. Thursday.
Troopers say they stopped a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 for a routine compliance inspection, and that two Florida men were inside. During the traffic stop, ISP says criminal indicators were observed, leading to a search.
During the search, ISP says about 44 pounds of suspected cocaine was located - an estimated $1 million worth.
The driver and passenger of the truck were identified as 38-year-old Leonardo Hernandez, of Miami, Florida, and 24-year-old Rolando Bermudez Acevedo of Orlando, Florida.
ISP says Hernandez and Acevedo were arrested and taken to jail on drug dealing and drug possession charges.