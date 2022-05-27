 Skip to main content
Estimated $1M worth of cocaine seized after semi pulled over by Indiana State Police trooper

Indiana State Police suspected cocaine evidence photo

The Indiana State Police says approximately 44 pounds of cocaine, an estimated $1 million worth, was seized on Thursday during a routine traffic stop on a tractor-trailer (Indiana State Police evidence photo)

About 44 pounds of cocaine - an estimated $1 million worth - was seized after an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a semi-truck Thursday.

ISP says it happened in Putnam County, which is about an hour west of Indianapolis, around 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers say they stopped a tractor-trailer on Interstate 70 for a routine compliance inspection, and that two Florida men were inside. During the traffic stop, ISP says criminal indicators were observed, leading to a search.

During the search, ISP says about 44 pounds of suspected cocaine was located - an estimated $1 million worth.

The driver and passenger of the truck were identified as 38-year-old Leonardo Hernandez, of Miami, Florida, and 24-year-old Rolando Bermudez Acevedo of Orlando, Florida.

ISP says Hernandez and Acevedo were arrested and taken to jail on drug dealing and drug possession charges.

Leonardo Hernandez and Rolando Bermudez Acevedo Indiana State Police photos

Leonardo Hernandez (L) and Rolando Bermudez Acevedo (R) (Indiana State Police photos)

