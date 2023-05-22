Evans Elementary wins dance party for Anthem's Dance for Health challenge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Monday morning, Evans Elementary students were crowned the winners of Anthem's Dance for Health contest.
Anthem's Dance for Health program encourages students to stay active at least one hour each day.
44News spoke with Elementary School student, Julian Ingram, on all the exercises he and his classmates did to win the challenge, “Well, we did crunches, that was my favorite one to do. We’ve done push ups, we’ve done jumping jacks, all those good exercises that most people may do.”
Students were asked to complete a fitness or dance activity daily for a month and track each activity on a calendar provided by Anthem. Evans Elementary was the winning school with the highest participation which resulted in a new book vending machine for students and staff to enjoy.
44News spoke with Evans Elementary Principal, Toni Hamilton, on how the book vending machine will work, “The Evansville Public Library will be a part of the process of reviewing the books. They’ve already filled it with the first 60 books, and anytime we need more we’ll just reach out to them.”
And as Evans Elementary students’ prize, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch crowned the students with a dance party. She even attended the dance party to celebrate and recognize the hard work of the Evans students.
44News spoke with Governor Crouch, on why she thinks this dance celebration is so important, “I think it’s a very creative way of encouraging children to be healthy by having fun and so I was here to celebrate they’re winning that contest and I was able to do the hokey pokey and I have fun with the kids.”
The competition also included various other elementary schools, but Evans Elementary reigned victorious.