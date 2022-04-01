Evansville Animal Rescue Center Looking for Foster Families for Pit Bull Puppies

It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue in Evansville says it's looking for foster families for several pit bull puppies.
Officials with the animal rescue center say they took the puppies into their care after receiving a call from McLean County Animal Control, where the puppies were surrendered.
It Takes a Village says the puppies are eight weeks old.
For more information on fostering an animal from It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue, visit itvrescue.org. You can also find a foster application on the organization's website by clicking here.