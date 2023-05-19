 Skip to main content
Evansville artist turns his passion for blood and guts into a full-time gig

Artist Jim Brown of Eville J's Creepy Closet spoke with Brian Miller of 44News about his passion for horror.

Evansville (WEVV)- In a home tucked away in a quiet west-side Evansville neighborhood, a local artist has transformed his garage into a horror-inspired art studio.

Jim Brown is the artist behind Eville J's Creepy Closet.

Halloween masks

Artist Jim Brown's creation

He started the business about 25 years ago after friends offered to buy the Halloween decorations he made.

Brown says he makes hundreds of items to sell every year. He says production of the masks and other items begins in November and ramps up through the summer leading up to Halloween.

