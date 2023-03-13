Evansville Bread and Peace Shelter in dire need of help

Early Sunday morning, the Bread and Peace shelter had an issue with their plumbing which resulted in them having to temporarily close the building.
Thanks to the entire homeless service community of Evansville coming together on a Sunday and exploring every possible resource, the shelter was able to temporarily relocate the 18 women and 7 children that are currently staying at the House.
While most occupants went to other women's shelters, that made room they didn't have, some went to a shelter less equipped for moms and kids.
We spoke with Executive Director, Shelbie Auberry on the importance of keeping a stable home for these women and children, “We have a major shortage of beds for women and children in Evansville, and it’s been getting worse since Covid happened. Our numbers of homeless individuals this year is actually gone up by quite a lot and women on the streets are very vulnerable to things like violence, sexual violence, and various other kind of really not get things that can happen.”
The shelter is in need of prepared meals, bedding, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, and activities for the children and women.
The house of Bread and Peace’s mission is to provide for the basic needs of homeless women and children while assisting the women in becoming independent and self-sufficient.
If you would like to help out with their cause, you can visit their website or text “the house” to 53555 to donate.