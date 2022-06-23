 Skip to main content
Evansville bridge club raises money for Alzheimer's research

money cash graphic

June marks national Alzheimer Awareness Month and the Evansville Duplicate Bridge Club is raising money to help Alzheimer's research.

The fundraiser consisted of two games and a silent auction.

Two Evansville restaurants also helped to pitch in for the fundraising efforts.

Texas Roadhouse donated 10% of its sales in May.

B.J.'s Restaurant and Brewhouse also donated 20% of its weekly sales to the cause.

Last year , the group raised more than $14,000 and said they have already surpassed that amount this year.  

