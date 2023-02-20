 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Daviess, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Gallatin, Crittenden
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Posey,
Henderson and Union Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused the Ohio River to rise.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 1045 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night to Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 33.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 36.7 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Evansville business temporarily closes following explosives threat investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Starbucks temporarily closed after explosive threat

Starbucks location near Lloyd Expressway and Burkhardt Road closed Monday morning following threat

A local Evansville business temporarily closed Monday morning following an explosives threat near the business.

Evansville Police responded to an complaint call around 7:30 A.M. at the Starbucks near the Lloyd Expressway and Burkhardt Road.

According to the call, a man was harassing customers at the location. When police officers arrived, the man threatened them with a package in hands, claiming it was homemade explosives. Bomb Squad was called to the scene and it was determined it wasn't. 

The man was taken into custody by EPD for a psychologic evaluation.

The Starbucks location was closed shortly after with a note on the door.

Management had no comment on what took place.