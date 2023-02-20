 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Recent heavy rains have caused the Ohio River to rise. The river at
Mount Vernon is expected to reach flood stage early Wednesday
morning, and is forecast to crest at 36.7 feet Thursday evening.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night to Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 33.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning to a crest of 36.7 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Due to recent heavy rain, the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise. It is forecast to crest at Newburgh Dam at 41.4 feet Wednesday.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


Evansville business temporary closes following explosives threat investigation

Evansville

A local Evansville business temporarily closed Monday morning following an explosives threat near the business.

Evansville Police responded to an complaint call around 7:30 A.M. at the Starbucks near the Lloyd Expressway and Burkhardt Road.

According to the call, a man was harassing customers at the location.  When police officers arrived, the man threatened them with a package in hands, claiming it was homemade explosives.

Bomb Squad was called to the scene and it was determined it wasn't.  The man was taken into custody by EPD for a psychologic evaluation.   The Starbucks location was closed shortly after with a note on the door.  Management had no comment on what took place.