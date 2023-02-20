Evansville business temporary closes following explosives threat investigation

A local Evansville business temporarily closed Monday morning following an explosives threat near the business.
Evansville Police responded to an complaint call around 7:30 A.M. at the Starbucks near the Lloyd Expressway and Burkhardt Road.
According to the call, a man was harassing customers at the location. When police officers arrived, the man threatened them with a package in hands, claiming it was homemade explosives.
Bomb Squad was called to the scene and it was determined it wasn't. The man was taken into custody by EPD for a psychologic evaluation. The Starbucks location was closed shortly after with a note on the door. Management had no comment on what took place.