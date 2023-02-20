Evansville business temporary closes following explosives threat investigation

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. .Due to recent heavy rain, the Ohio River is expected to continue to rise. It is forecast to crest at Newburgh Dam at 41.4 feet Wednesday. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From this morning to early Friday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. &&