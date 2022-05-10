 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and
minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville car wash manager who spotted Casey White on security camera speaks with 44News

  • ,
  • Updated
  • 0
James Stinson, owner of Weinbach Car Wash in Evansville, spoke with 44News on Monday after spotting escaped Alabama inmate Casey White on his business's security camera

An Evansville, Indiana carwash manager who assisted in the search for national fugitives Casey White and Vicky White spoke with 44News on Monday about events leading up to the duo's capture.

James Stinson, manager of Weinbach Car Wash in Evansville, called 44News on Monday morning and said he had seen the Alabama fugitives on his car wash's security camera.

As soon as Stinson told us what he had seen, we sent our crews to his carwash right away.

Minutes after we arrived at the car wash, the US Marshals Service showed up and began canvasing the area with search dogs. We were then able to break the news that Marshals believed the vehicle found at the car wash may have been connected to Casey and Vicky.

The events that followed had many Tri-State residents in disbelief.

Casey and Vicky were later pursued by authorities after being spotted on Highway 41. That pursuit ended with a crash near Burch Road.

Casey White was taken into custody and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. Authorities believe Vicky White shot herself as she was driving the car during the pursuit. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

44News Reporter Ella Shemwell was the first at the scene of the car wash after Stinson called 44News Monday. You can hear her full interview with Stinson in the video above.

