Evansville car wash manager who spotted Casey White on security camera speaks with 44News

An Evansville, Indiana carwash manager who assisted in the search for national fugitives Casey White and Vicky White spoke with 44News on Monday about events leading up to the duo's capture.

James Stinson, manager of Weinbach Car Wash in Evansville, called 44News on Monday morning and said he had seen the Alabama fugitives on his car wash's security camera.

As soon as Stinson told us what he had seen, we sent our crews to his carwash right away.

Minutes after we arrived at the car wash, the US Marshals Service showed up and began canvasing the area with search dogs. We were then able to break the news that Marshals believed the vehicle found at the car wash may have been connected to Casey and Vicky.

The events that followed had many Tri-State residents in disbelief.

Casey and Vicky were later pursued by authorities after being spotted on Highway 41. That pursuit ended with a crash near Burch Road.

Casey White was taken into custody and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. Authorities believe Vicky White shot herself as she was driving the car during the pursuit. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

44News Reporter Ella Shemwell was the first at the scene of the car wash after Stinson called 44News Monday.