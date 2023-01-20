Evansville Central Dispatch: unsung heroes of Walmart active shooter situation

Using information from 911 calls, Evansville Central Dispatch was able to give police information that led to their locating the active shooter inside the Walmart on the west side of Evansville.
The calmness and professionalism of those dispatchers helped law enforcement save lives. The response to every emergency starts with dialing 911, and the rush of calls on Thursday night put the courage of the dispatchers on the other end of the phone to the test.
Carrie James, Interim Director of Evansville Central Dispatch, told 44News ”[the dispatcher's] professionalism kicked in to get the information we need. After the call, the adrenaline crashes, and the emotions start to come through. She had a little bit of a cry to calm herself down and get herself back in shape. She went on about her business and took several other high priority calls just like the professional that she is.”
Even when on the phone with callers who were panicked and crying, 911 dispatchers remained calm and focused, being a strong voice to reassure them that help is on the way.
Having to show strength and composure through intensely stressful situations can take its toll on dispatchers. For support, they look to each other and the emergency departments that couldn’t function without them.
About the support available to dispatchers, Interim Director James said
”we actually have a peer support team here at dispatch. We make them available. In fact, we’re going to have a debriefing for this call. The other departments: police department, sheriff’s department, fire departments always, always offer us to join in their debriefing for these sort of situations, so we always have help available for them.”
The dispatchers who fielded calls during the active shooter situation are manning the phone lines returned to work the next day, giving their all to help keep Evansville safe.
If you're interested in a career in emergency services, Evansville Central Dispatch is currently hiring. You can find the information to apply here.