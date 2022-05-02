Evansville church holds prayer service for Ukraine

A congregation at a local church gathered together over the weekend to show support for Ukraine through prayer.
Members of the Grace of Christ Church in Evansville came together to hold the special prayer service on Sunday.
The service was held just one day after the church's previous effort for Ukraine, which was a food fundraiser held Saturday.
The church's pastor is a native to the war-torn country, and over the last few months, he and other church members have been working to raise awareness on the struggles Ukraine is facing.
In total, over 20 members of the Grace of Christ Church are Ukrainian immigrants.