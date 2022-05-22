Evansville church with ties to Ukraine hosts fundraiser for war torn country

An Evansville church with ties to Ukraine hosted a fundraiser to give back to those in the war torn country Sunday.
First Seventh Day Adventist Church held a rummage sale.
This is just one of many fundraisers the church holds in support of Ukraine.
Items sold ranged from clothing, to toys and different trinkets, the sale lasted from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
"We have thought about different ways, how can help the need in Ukraine and so I met with my young adults, my young people and one of the ideas was to organize a rummage sale so the church members would donate the stuff," said Kamil Metz, pastor of 7th Day Adventist Church. "And we'd just open up the church and have people basically get what they need and they're supporting the cause in Ukraine."
"As people we should want to support our fellow human beings and there's so much pain and suffering in this world that just putting on something as simple as a rummage sale in your neighborhood could raise enough for what they really need," said Levi Pemberton, who helped organize the sale.
They raised at least $1,200 at the sale.
They encourage others to take part in raising money for Ukraine as well.