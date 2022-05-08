Evansville City Council to vote on resolution for Martin Park Apartment tenants

Monday, the Evansville City Council is expected to vote on a proposal that will offer Martin Park Apartment tenants financial assistance. This is where several tenants say the living conditions are deplorable, and there has been issues with missing rent money.
Renters say they are excited the City is getting involved because they are tired of dealing with the issues.
"Property management said nothing is going to get better until the Facebook group, and the media interviews stop. We're not going to stop, it's not right, and we'll continue to fight until they make it right," says Jessica McGann
Tenants say now that maintenance is starting to repair the units again, they want to bring attention to their incorrect transaction ledgers.
After the new leasing manager took over, a break-in was reported at the East location office. According to the police report, $100,000 worth of rent was stolen. Martin Park managers say their insurance does not cover it, and renters have to pay it back or show proof it was paid.
"It's still showing that missing rent was stolen on 3/4, is still needing to be paid. Even though we have proof of payment such as our handwritten receipts, money order receipts. Now we're being told that's not good enough."
When some try to pay their May rent, without including the stolen rent, they're turned away.
"I know my ledger itself says I owe $2,000 and I paid on time, the exact amount, every single month. There's people in these units that are worse off then i am, and it breaks me. But we all need to come together, with management, if management is willing to do so as a team."
Evansville City Council will vote Monday to include Martin Park Apartment tenants in a resolution that offered $50,000 in financial assistance to Woodland Park Apartment Tenants.
