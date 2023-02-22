Evansville city officials address rumors of contaminated river water

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise to a crest of
36.5 feet Thursday afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam is cresting, and is forecast to fall
beginning this afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Tuesday was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is cresting, and is expected to begin to
fall later today. It will fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST /9 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Evansville city officials address rumors of contaminated river water

  • 0
Message claiming Ohio River water is contaminated

Evansville city officials acted quickly on Wednesday to address circulating rumors of serious water contamination relating to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Lane Young, Executive Director of the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility told 44News ”a post alleged that the city told a certain business here in town to not draw their water from us.”

The post is a screenshotted conversation on a messaging app from someone claiming to be a Mead Johnson employee, the company Young refers to. ”It’s categorically untrue," Young said. "We’ve said nothing like that. We’re not shutting down our intake because there’s no need to.”

EWSU tests water at the intakes every three hours, as well as testing throughout the filtration process and after it has been distributed. They also share data with other water treatment facilities all along the Ohio River.

According to Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, ”based on what has occurred upstream in Louisville, we do not anticipate any of the chemical being detected here.” Young says they will be adding carbon to the water as an added safety measure to reassure people their water will be safe, but he claims there is no danger.

He also says the effects of the East Palestine train derailment are inflated. ”This word plume is used a lot. That plume was evident right at the spill site, but within miles downriver it started to dissipate. We’re at mile marker 791.5. The spill happened at river mile-marker 38. So, over 700 miles of water has broken up that chemical spill.”

44news reached out to the parent company of Mead Johnson, and they said there are no planned changes in their production schedule. EWSU also stated that in any case of water contamination, they issue public statements and do not privately alert businesses.

