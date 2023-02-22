Evansville city officials address rumors of contaminated river water

Evansville city officials acted quickly on Wednesday to address circulating rumors of serious water contamination relating to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Lane Young, Executive Director of the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility told 44News ”a post alleged that the city told a certain business here in town to not draw their water from us.”
The post is a screenshotted conversation on a messaging app from someone claiming to be a Mead Johnson employee, the company Young refers to. ”It’s categorically untrue," Young said. "We’ve said nothing like that. We’re not shutting down our intake because there’s no need to.”
EWSU tests water at the intakes every three hours, as well as testing throughout the filtration process and after it has been distributed. They also share data with other water treatment facilities all along the Ohio River.
According to Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, ”based on what has occurred upstream in Louisville, we do not anticipate any of the chemical being detected here.” Young says they will be adding carbon to the water as an added safety measure to reassure people their water will be safe, but he claims there is no danger.
He also says the effects of the East Palestine train derailment are inflated. ”This word plume is used a lot. That plume was evident right at the spill site, but within miles downriver it started to dissipate. We’re at mile marker 791.5. The spill happened at river mile-marker 38. So, over 700 miles of water has broken up that chemical spill.”
44news reached out to the parent company of Mead Johnson, and they said there are no planned changes in their production schedule. EWSU also stated that in any case of water contamination, they issue public statements and do not privately alert businesses.