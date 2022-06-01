Evansville city pools opening Saturday, lifeguards still needed

Get out your sunscreen and swim-trunks, because this weekend it's officially time to dive back into the city of Evansville public pools.
Burdette Park has seen over 6,000 visitors since it opened for the 2022 summer season last Saturday.
Now, it's time for swimmers to cool off in the river city's owned and operated public pools.
The Hartke, Mosby and Rochelle-Landers pools will all be open for families to enjoy starting Saturday, June 4th.
Family nights will start at Lorraine Pool on June 13th.
And for $40 a child, they can take swim lessons at the Mosby, Helfrich and Lorraine Pools
But due to a life guard staffing issue at the Lorraine Pool and the Helfrich Pool, they will only be open for swim teams.
"Helfrich Park is near and dear to my heart -- that's where I learned to swim," said Deputy Mayor and Interim Parks Department Director, Steve Schaefer. "But unfortunately, Helfrich Pool is nearing end of life. It will only be open for swim teams this year, unless the mechanicals finally give out. And we've reserved space at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in case that happens."
The pool season ends July 31st.