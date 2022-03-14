Evansville Community Invited to Attend Meetings Aimed at Ending Homelessness

Members of the Evansville community are being invited to attend a week of meetings aimed at ending homelessness in the area.
From Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18, Evansville's Department of Metropolitan Development will host public meetings aimed at updating the community's 10-year plan to end homelessness.
The sessions will be held each day from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in room 118 at the CK Newsome Center, which is located at 100 E. Walnut Street in downtown Evansville.
The first half of each day (from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) will feature an open discussion around the topics of 2012's 10-year plan to end homelessness. The second half of each day will then feature an intensive planning discussion around new topics.
If you can't make the meetings in person, officials say you can participate online via Zoom call.
In addition to creating a new 2022 homelessness plan, the Department of Metropolitan Development says the meetings will also help the community gain access to housing funding by meeting the requirements of the American Rescue Plan.
For more information on the different schedules for each day of meetings and for a link to join the meetings via Zoom, visit evansvillehomeless.org.