Evansville Community Invited to Attend Meetings Aimed at Ending Homelessness

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Water levels along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly
fall with flooding expected to persist into the middle and latter
part of this week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 40.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 21.5 feet Wednesday,
March 23.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Water levels along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly
fall with flooding expected to persist into the middle and latter
part of this week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded
in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 39.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 25.6 feet
Wednesday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville Community Invited to Attend Meetings Aimed at Ending Homelessness

CK Newsome Center

Members of the Evansville community are being invited to attend a week of meetings aimed at ending homelessness in the area.

From Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18, Evansville's Department of Metropolitan Development will host public meetings aimed at updating the community's 10-year plan to end homelessness.

The sessions will be held each day from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in room 118 at the CK Newsome Center, which is located at 100 E. Walnut Street in downtown Evansville.

The first half of each day (from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) will feature an open discussion around the topics of 2012's 10-year plan to end homelessness. The second half of each day will then feature an intensive planning discussion around new topics.

If you can't make the meetings in person, officials say you can participate online via Zoom call.

In addition to creating a new 2022 homelessness plan, the Department of Metropolitan Development says the meetings will also help the community gain access to housing funding by meeting the requirements of the American Rescue Plan.

For more information on the different schedules for each day of meetings and for a link to join the meetings via Zoom, visit evansvillehomeless.org.

