Evansville community invited to safely dispose of holiday cooking oil on Saturday

Evansville community members are being offered a safe way to dispose of their holiday cooking oil and grease on Saturday.
In partnership with American Grease and Septic, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will host the Holiday Used Cooking Oil Disposal Drive on Saturday.
The event is happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parking lot next to the CK Newsome Community Center, which is located at 100 E. Walnut St. in Evansville.
According to EWSU, residents can take advantage of the event to dispose of cooking oils and grease, such as canola oil, corn oil, lard, olive oil, peanut oil, sesame oil, sunflower oil, vegetable oil, and meat drippings. No petroleum oil waste will be permitted.
The service is free and limited to residential customers only.
For more info, visit ewsu.com.