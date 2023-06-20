Evansville contractors scamming homeowners out of thousands of dollars

Evansville, In. (WEVV) — A homeowner paid a contractor $24,000 for work on their home.
After the contractor cashed the check, they didn't return.
Evansville Police Department Financial Crimes Unit Detective, Nathan Vancleave says, "A lot of times, home improvement fraud skirts the line between a civil matter and a criminal matter."
In the past few years, complaints have been filed against construction companies here in the Tri-State.
One company is accused of taking a $24,000 payment for a job they never completed.
"We try when we can to contact the contractor, the suspect if you will, and try and get them to do the work or pay the money back, but a lot of times it falls into civil court and is not criminal," says Detective Vancleave.
44News reached out to the company, but our calls were not returned.
The Evansville building commissioner says cases like this should serve as a reminder that not everyone has the best intentions.
Jim Stauber, the Evansville Interim Building Commissioner says, "You use people that are not licensed, don't pull permits, their not bonded, then your just out of money."
There are things you can do to protect yourself against getting ripped off:
- Check References
- Read and Understand the Contract
- Get Multiple Estimates
- Avoid Large Down Payments
- Verify the Contractor is Licensed and Insured
"They have nice websites, they represent themselves well, they are good salesmen, but they are not contractors," said Stauber.
If you are ripped off by a contractor, you are urged to contact the police.