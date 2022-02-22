Evansville Couple Gets Married on 2-22-22

It's the day of all twos.
And several couples are saying I do on the palindrome day.
21-year-old Matthew Allen and is now wife 27-year-old Jaquelin Stewart have been together for just under a year.
On Two-Day, they finally made things legal.
"2-22-22 -- I can't forget the anniversary," said Allen. "It's our lucky number so we just decided today is the right day."
And it holds a special meaning in their hearts, beyond the cool date.
"Two days together we got kind of into an accident, both of us came out fine," Allen said. "Two months together, we we're hitting a rough patch -- pulled through that. Twos -- me and her seem to know matter what we're doing -- where we are at, the number two always stands out."
"We picked today obviously for the number two," Stewart said. "For us it just means a pair, and joining together."
"She just deserves to be happy and I think the 2-22-22 is the perfect day to get married," said Stewart's friend Tawney Madison.
The Allens are one of four couples paying $25 dollars for a marriage license to tie the knot at the Vanderburgh County Court House.
"I'm glad we aren't the only ones," Allen said. "That there's other ones seeing in the beauty of it two."
After signing their marriage documents, the two moved outside the courthouse, getting hitched under a beautiful white arch.
With two friends as their witnesses and one of their three sons, acting as the ring bearer
Now officially husband and wife, the Allen's plan to have a wedding reception for in spring.
"We're going to have a big ceremony," Allen said. "A big get-together with both families."
For now, they plan to bask in their wedded bliss.