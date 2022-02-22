 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 41.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM CST Tuesday was 41.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 45.2 feet Friday,
March 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

top story

Evansville Couple Gets Married on 2-22-22

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Couple Gets Married on 2-22-22
Marisa Patwa

It's the day of all twos.

And several couples are saying I do on the palindrome day. 

21-year-old Matthew Allen and is now wife 27-year-old Jaquelin Stewart have been together for just under a year.

On Two-Day, they finally made things legal.

"2-22-22 -- I can't forget the anniversary," said Allen. "It's our lucky number so we just decided today is the right day."

And it holds a special meaning in their hearts, beyond the cool date.

"Two days together we got kind of into an accident, both of us came out fine," Allen said. "Two months together, we we're hitting a rough patch -- pulled through that. Twos -- me and her seem to know matter what we're doing -- where we are at, the number two always stands out."

"We picked today obviously for the number two," Stewart said. "For us it just means a pair, and joining together."

"She just deserves to be happy and I think the 2-22-22 is the perfect day to get married," said Stewart's friend Tawney Madison.

The Allens are one of four couples paying $25 dollars for a marriage license to tie the knot at the Vanderburgh County Court House.

"I'm glad we aren't the only ones," Allen said. "That there's other ones seeing in the beauty of it two."

After signing their marriage documents, the two moved outside the courthouse, getting hitched under a beautiful white arch.

With two friends as their witnesses and one of their three sons, acting as the ring bearer

Now officially husband and wife, the Allen's plan to have a wedding reception for in spring.

"We're going to have a big ceremony," Allen said. "A big get-together with both families."

For now, they plan to bask in their wedded bliss.

