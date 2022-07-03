 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms
will provide brief relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Evansville dad accused of driving impaired with 3-year-old daughter

  • Updated
  • 0
Joshua Henry Hernandez via Vanderburgh County Jail

An Evansville man was arrested after driving impaired with his 3-year-old daughter in the car, according to police.

Evansville Police say 25-year-old Joshua Henry Hernandez was involved in a crash while trying to pull into the McDonald's parking lot in order to get out of traffic.

When police spoke with Hernandez, they say he showed signs of impairment.

Police say they told Hernandez to quickly move his vehicle out of the way of traffic. Upon doing so, Hernandez almost backed into another car, according to police.

According to EPD, Hernandez drove off instead of pulling off to the side of the road and officers had to activate their emergency lights in attempt to stop the vehicle. Once they were able to stop him, police say that saw that Hernandez had his 3-year-old daughter in the back seat.

The officers had Hernandez perform several sobriety tests, and they say he failed all of them.

Officers placed Hernandez in handcuffs and transported him to Deaconess Midtown. After submitting to a blood test, Hernandez was charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment. 

Hernandez was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of DUI and neglect.

