Evansville dad charged with neglect after months of 'suspicious' injuries, affidavit says

  • Updated
  • 0
Tremain Cabell

Tremain Cabell, Vanderburgh County Jail

An Evansville dad has been arrested and charged with child neglect in connection to a long, ongoing abuse investigation, according to investigators.

Records show 48-year-old Tremain Cabell of Evansville was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Wednesday afternoon on neglect charges.

Cabell's probable cause affidavit explains that back in March of 2018, Cabell's child was born a healthy baby. It says that less than three weeks later, the child's mother called 911 to report the child wasn't breathing.

According to investigators, it was also later learned that the child had a "non-accidental" skull fracture. The affidavit says that the infant suffered permanent brain damage from that incident, and has required constant care ever since.

The child's mother was ultimately arrested in that incident. From there, the affidavit explains that the child was switched between being in the Department of Child Service's custody and in Cabell's custody.

Investigators say that DCS was notified of multiple suspicious injuries to the child while they were in Cabell's care, including multiple bruises, a broken leg, and an arm fracture. They say those incidents took place over the course of several months.

In the most recent incident, which happened in April of 2022, investigators say the child was taken to St. Vincent in Evansville when nursing staff noticed a large knot on his head. They say the child was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma, which is a buildup of blood on the surface of the brain.

A medical opinion submitted by an abuse specialist from Peyton Manning's Children's Hospital in Indianapolis says that the child is a victim of ongoing abuse and that the most recent injury could have been fatal, according to the affidavit.

Court records show a warrant for Cabell's arrest was served on Wednesday.

He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $300,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

