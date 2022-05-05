Evansville dad charged with neglect in young child's suspected fentanyl overdose: police

An Evansville dad was arrested and charged with neglect after police say his child tested positive for fentanyl after an apparent overdose.
Police say the investigation started on April 29 around 3:00 a.m. when officers were sent to the hospital to meet with the Department of Child Services about a young child who was showing signs of an overdose.
Hospital staff said it appeared to be an opioid overdose, and that they had to give the child Narcan treatment.
The Evansville Police Department says one of its detectives spoke to the child's mom at the hospital. EPD says she told the detective that the child's father, 28-year-old Kevin Moman, brought the child to the hospital - but that he had left before officers arrived.
The mother told the detective that Moman woke her up and said that the child had become unresponsive after putting something in his mouth. That's when she says they rushed the child to the hospital.
Police say they brought Moman in for an interview after finding him at his apartment with his other child.
During the interview, police say that Moman claimed the child had followed him outside to his car, and that he noticed the child had something in his hand so he knocked it out of it. Moman said that about 20 minutes later, the child became unresponsive, according to EPD.
Police say they reviewed security camera footage at the apartment that told a different story.
According to EPD, the video didn't show Moman exiting the apartment or being followed by the child.
It instead showed him removing items from the apartment after the child had been taken to the hospital, and before detectives had arrived, according to EPD.
On Thursday, May 5, EPD says test results showed that the young child had fentanyl in his system.
After that, police say Moman was brought back to EPD Headquarters, but that he said he "would not incriminate himself" and refused to give an account of what had happened.
Police say Moman was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for the charge of Neglect of a Dependent causing Serious Bodily Injury.
The child was released from the hospital, and both children were removed from the home by DCS while the investigation continues.
At this time, EPD says no charges have been filed against the child's mother.