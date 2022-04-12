Evansville Day School Educates Families Raising Kids in a Digital Age

Kate Kostner, an educator, author and public speaker taught Evansville Day School students to be better digital citizens Tuesday.
The Program featured age-appropriate sessions with kids from grades 4-12 to help learn to navigate digital situations.
"I think its absolutely crucial that we learn about digital literacy every single day, especially in our youth, " said Tyler Myers, a Junior at Evansville Day School. "Oftentimes here at Evansville Day we learn how to weed out unreliable sources, but being able to bridge that gap and connect with our youth on cultivated ground is extraordinary."
The program culminated with a parent session with an analysis of different research regarding teen technology experiences. All in an aim to help parents make more educated decisions for their children.