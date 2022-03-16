Evansville Day School Tennis Coach Battling Stage 4 Cancer

After a successful brain surgery, Evansville Day School tennis coach Shane Sabel is back home recovering.
The community is stepping up in full support writing cards. Neighborhood children have even drawn sidewalk chalk just to cheer him up.
Sabel was hanging out at Bar Louie with friends March 2nd when he suffered a seizure.
After being rushed to Deaconess Gateway Hospital, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma, with cancer spreading to other parts of his body.
EDS officials have hired another coach to help out, but Sabel has already been back on the tennis court helping kids with their serve.
"It's just what I love to do, so I think that to beat cancer and to live a healthy life. I am going to have to laugh as much as possible, cry as much as possible, coach as much as possible," Coach Sabel said. "If I could spend every minute helping kids I want to help them, that's what I'm good at."
Friends and family from all over the country have also dropped everything to visit the optimistic 45-year-old.
Sabel's fight isn't over just yet. He has a pet scan next week and will start immuno therapy.