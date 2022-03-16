 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and
Massac Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The lower Ohio River will continue to fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 24.3 feet Saturday,
March 26.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Evansville Day School Tennis Coach Battling Stage 4 Cancer

  Updated
  • 0
Evansville Day School Tennis Coach Battling Stage 4 Cancer
Marisa Patwa

After a successful brain surgery, Evansville Day School tennis coach Shane Sabel is back home recovering.

The community is stepping up in full support writing cards. Neighborhood children have even drawn sidewalk chalk just to cheer him up.

Sabel was hanging out at Bar Louie with friends March 2nd when he suffered a seizure.

After being rushed to Deaconess Gateway Hospital, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma, with cancer spreading to other parts of his body.

EDS officials have hired another coach to help out, but Sabel has already been back on the tennis court helping kids with their serve.

"It's just what I love to do, so I think that to beat cancer and to live a healthy life. I am going to have to laugh as much as possible, cry as much as possible, coach as much as possible," Coach Sabel said. "If I could spend every minute helping kids I want to help them, that's what I'm good at."

Friends and family from all over the country have also dropped everything to visit the optimistic 45-year-old.

Sabel's fight isn't over just yet. He has a pet scan next week and will start immuno therapy.

