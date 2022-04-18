Evansville daycare worker facing charges after infant suffers broken arm: affidavit

An employee at a daycare in Evansville, Indiana, is facing charges of neglect and battery after being suspected of breaking an infant's arm during a diaper change, according to investigators.
Jail records show 26-year-old Nikki Moore of Evansville was booked early Monday morning in connection to an investigation that started back in March.
According to a probable cause affidavit for Moore's arrest, it all started when a 13-month-old child's parents took them to the hospital, where they were diagnosed with a broken arm.
The child's parents told hospital staff and the Division of Child Services that their child was fine when they dropped them off at High Point Daycare, but that they were told the child had become fussy due to teething pains.
The parents said that when they couldn't calm the child down, they took the child to the hospital where the diagnosis of the broken arm was received.
The affidavit says that security camera footage from the daycare shows the child acting normally until after a diaper change with Moore.
It goes on to say that Moore could be seen thrusting the child onto the changing table, and that it appeared as if the child's head may have hit an unpadded part of the table. When Moore lifter the child up, the affidavit says the child could be seen crying, screaming, and throwing their head back.
Police say they interviewed Moore about the incident, and that she said the child began to cry hysterically after being picked up.
The affidavit says that during the interview, Moore claimed she thought the child was just teething. She also said that she did pick the child up by the forearm.
Moore remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $1,000 bond.