Evansville Dispatch is looking to fill several positions in assisting first responders

If you are looking for a new exciting opportunity, first responders in Evansville could use you help.
Central Dispatch is looking to hire for multiple telecommunicator positions to receive emergency calls and requests for police, fire, and ambulance service.
High school graduates or equivalent education is preferred though applicants with certain experience world be accepted as well.
Starting pay as a full-time dispatcher is $22.94 an hour.
A link to apply through the City of Evansville's website can be found by clicking on this link.