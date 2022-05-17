Evansville Doctor Accused of Prescribing Medicine Without Registration

44News received a court document in the mail detailing a petition against Dr. James E. Jenison of Direct Patient Care in Evansville.
According to the document the petition was filed in April and it requested that Jenison's medical license be suspended for 90 days due to misconduct.
44News reached out to Deputy Attorney General, Nicholas Hart, who sent a statement regarding this investigation.
The petition states that it was originally filed on April 13 as the Indiana Medical Licensing Board was made aware that Jenison prescribed patients with controlled substances for months without a valid Controlled Substance Registration (CSR). According to the document Jenison's CSR's expired on or before December 21, 2021.
Jenison filed for renewal on April 14 but according to the petition Jenison was not truthful in a few of his answers on the application. This led to a hearing on April 28. At that time the board voted not to immediately suspend Jenison's license as it may take up to 90 days to investigate.
44News reached out to Jenison's office Monday evening for a statement on his behalf but no one answered.
44News also stopped by Jenison's office to speak with someone in person but noticed the blinds were shut and the lights were off.
With this case still under investigation there is a pending administrative complaint to add to this petition.