Evansville driver cited after ignoring barricades and being stuck in wet concrete

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — As major construction projects continue in downtown Evansville, one driver ignored several barricades only to end up stuck in wet concrete.
All this happened Wednesday morning along Northwest Third Street and Court Street.
Evansville Police say the driver passed road closure signs, barricades, and fencing before being found sunk in concrete in an active construction site.
The driver was not arrested, but was cited for disregarding a traffic control device.
The amount of damage is not yet known.