Evansville east side storm damage

A lot of the damage from Monday night’s storm affected much of the city’s east side.
Trees were blown to the ground and power lines were knocked out all over the east side.
“The rain was coming down in just sheets,” one east sider says.
After the severe weather swept through the Tri-State, several unsuspecting homes were left with uprooted trees and no power.
On the east side of Evansville, roads were closed and power was out for an extended period of time for hundreds of people.
For homeowners in Vann Park, the storms caused damage everywhere you look.
“We’re lucky. I think everybody along through here is pretty lucky,” says Joe Esparza, an east side resident.
A tree in Esparza’s front yard lost two different limbs.
The limbs missed Esparza’s own house, but did cause some damage on the house next door.
Luckily no one was hurt except for the power lines throughout the neighborhood.
“We lost power at 7:06 last night. They said it would be on by 11 o’clock last night. I bought a generator at 11 o’clock today,” Esparza says.