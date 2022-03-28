Evansville Family of Newborn With Rare Eye Condition In Need of Help

A'iyana Mcculland was born on January 15th with a rare eye condition called Bilateral Peters Anomaly. This is a rare eye condition where she was born with gray films over her both of her eyes, and she's considered legally blind.
Her family shares, that her right eye is better than her left eye, and she had an iridectomy procedure in the right eye at just 1 month old.
The iridectomy was performed in Indianapolis,
"So as of now, her right eye has a doctor in Indianapolis and her left eye has two different doctors one in Pittsburgh and one in Cincinnati. The drive from home to Indianapolis is 3hrs. The drive to Cincinnati is 3hrs. And the drive to Pittsburgh is 7 1/2 hrs.. it has just been a lot and we was not prepared financially for all of this because we did not find out she had it until she was born," says Lasandra Cooper.