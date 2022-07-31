Evansville Farmer's Market holds First Responder Appreciation Day

The Evansville Farmer's Market honored emergency personnel on Saturday with a First Responder's Appreciation Day.
The event was sponsored by Goodwill Industries, with proceeds going to the Evansville Red Cross. Attendees could browse the fresh produce or visit a variety of booths and food trucks by local vendors
"So we decided that our First Responders give back to our community all the time, they're there in times of need for everyone, and we wanted to do something to let them know we appreciate all they do - and a good way to let them connect with the community. So. we decided to host an appreciation day here at the farmer's market," said Jason Gerteisen, Marketing Manager for Evansville Farmer's Market.
The Evansville Farmer's Market holds these events on a monthly basis, and encourages you to get out and meet some of the brave individuals that help keep our community safe.