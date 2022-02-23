Evansville Fighting LItter Problems to Help Maintain Property Values

Julie Welch, the Executive Director of Keep Evansville Beautiful, says that "littering really devalues the property values for a town, and creates a bad impression for potential tourists that are coming into town."
Welch says if people are looking to buy a home and see litter lying around the neighborhood, it can make buyers think twice.
While litter may be quick to pile up, there are simple steps to take to ensure you aren't adding to the problem. When you stop to fuel up, take that time to dump any trash you may have in your car, before or after getting gas.
You can even keep a trash bag in your car and once it gets filled up, dump it the next time you're at the a gas station.
Welch says, "Just remember that it may seem like an easy thing to throw it out the door, but its really a bad bad thing for the town you live in, or for any town that you are going through. People really care about Evansville we have a good quality of life here and we just want to make sure it stays clean and green."