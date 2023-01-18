Evansville Fire crews battle early morning house fire

Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Evansville's Southeast side.
We're told this is in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard, off Pollack Avenue.
Dispatch says the call came in shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Our crews on scene say fire officials were still looking for hot spots and breaking windows as a precautionary measure.
We are still working to learn where the fire originated, the cause, and if anyone was injured.
Stick with 44News on air and online as we continue to update you on this developing story.