Evansville fire crews battle extreme elements during an early morning response

Evansville fire crews are investigating an early morning fire along West Tennessee Street.
The call came in just before 3:30 A.M. Friday morning.
When fire officials arrived on scene they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.
An occupied duplex nearby did receive some damage from the heat.
Thankfully crews were able to put out the blaze in about 15 minutes.
Fire officials tell us the extreme cold temperatures caused an issue for crews obtaining a reliable water supply, as extra manpower was called in to assist.
No injuries were reported.