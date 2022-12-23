 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
-10 to -20.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Evansville fire crews battle extreme elements during an early morning response

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Fire Department responding to early morning garage fire

Extreme temps and brutal winds made it tough on Evansville fire crews battling an early morning garage fire along West Tennessee.

 Tommy Mason

Evansville fire crews are investigating an early morning fire along West Tennessee Street.

The call came in just before 3:30 A.M. Friday morning.

When fire officials arrived on scene they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

An occupied duplex nearby did receive some damage from the heat.

Thankfully crews were able to put out the blaze in about 15 minutes.

Fire officials tell us the extreme cold temperatures caused an issue for crews obtaining a reliable water supply, as extra manpower was called in to assist.

No injuries were reported.

