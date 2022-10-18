Evansville fire crews continue to battle massive fire overnight

Monday served as a long day for Evansville Fire crews as they tackled the massive warehouse fire on Morton Ave.
"We will have crews here throughout the night probably 3 companies around this looking for those hot spots," said Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson. "as the wind is blowing we just want to make sure there's no hot empers that get stirred up."
From the time the dispatch call rang in around 4:30a.m. Monday morning until Monday night, fire crews worked to contain the fire.
As of Monday evening majority of the fire was put out but the area is still considered hazardous. The remaining pieces of the infrastructure are fragile.
"We really want the public to really stay out of this area because we do have some walls that are very dangerous. They're loose, they're falling over into or even outside depending on the wind," said Chief Larson. "so we just really need everybody to stay out of here until we can get equipment in here and knock those in and get into the investigation."
With the cause of the fire still unknown at this time, authorities believe no one was inside as the flames erupted and no injuries have been reported.
Overnight crews remained on scene Monday to ensure another fire didn't erupt.
"We will be rotating crews in and out overnight, in the morning, again a lot it's going to be depending on how much we can get, put out from inside the buidling. When that roofs knocked down there's still a lot of hot spots we have to get to." said Chief Larson.
EPD and the American Red Cross remained on scene throughout the night to ensure the safety of the public and first responders.