Evansville Fire Department Receives Improved Score From Insurance Services Office

The Evansville Fire Department says it has received an improved score from the Insurance Services Office (ISO).
According to EFD, the ISO visit fire departments all over the country every five years to analyzes and score each department on a scale of 1 to 10.
EFD says the score given to by each fire department by the ISO is based on many parts of each department's operation, and represents how well each department can protect their community.
This year, EFD says it improved from an ISO rating of 2 to an ISO rating of 3.
"Although this seems like a small accomplishment, here are a couple statistics to consider," a statement from EFD said. "Out of 1,320 fire departments in Indiana, only 33 achieve an ISO rating of 2 or higher. That means the EFD is in the top 2.5% of fire departments across the state. Out of 39,200 fire departments across the country, only 2,200 achieve an ISO rating of 2 or higher. That means that EFD is in the top 5.6% of fire departments across the country."
If you'd like more information about the ISO's scoring process, you can visit isomitigation.com.
You can also see how many fire departments have received each ISO score both state and nationwide in the images below.