Evansville Fire Department Receives Improved Score From Insurance Services Office

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, The river is 3300 feet wide.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.2 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 44.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 23.5 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 26.4 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville Fire Department Receives Improved Score From Insurance Services Office

  • 0
Evansville Fire Department EFD

The Evansville Fire Department says it has received an improved score from the Insurance Services Office (ISO).

According to EFD, the ISO visit fire departments all over the country every five years to analyzes and score each department on a scale of 1 to 10.

EFD says the score given to by each fire department by the ISO is based on many parts of each department's operation, and represents how well each department can protect their community.

This year, EFD says it improved from an ISO rating of 2 to an ISO rating of 3.

"Although this seems like a small accomplishment, here are a couple statistics to consider," a statement from EFD said. "Out of 1,320 fire departments in Indiana, only 33 achieve an ISO rating of 2 or higher. That means the EFD is in the top 2.5% of fire departments across the state. Out of 39,200 fire departments across the country, only 2,200 achieve an ISO rating of 2 or higher. That means that EFD is in the top 5.6% of fire departments across the country."

If you'd like more information about the ISO's scoring process, you can visit isomitigation.com.

You can also see how many fire departments have received each ISO score both state and nationwide in the images below.

ISO Fire Department Scores Statewide and Nationwide

1 of 2

