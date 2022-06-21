Evansville Fire Department recovers 2 vehicles from the Ohio River

 Skip to main content
...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Wednesday...

On Wednesday, humidity values will be higher than observed on
Tuesday. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region Wednesday afternoon. Isolated to
scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will
provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned for the heat of day
Wednesday should consider rescheduling them to the cooler hours
in the morning or evening. If you must be outdoors in the heat,
drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air conditioned
environment.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Evansville Fire Department recovers 2 vehicles from the Ohio River

Bryce Anglin

Two submerged vehicles were pulled from the Ohio River in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday.

The Evansville Fire Department Dive Team alongside Tri-State Towing & Recovery and Audubon Sand & Gravel / Meuth Concrete removed the cars from the Ohio River Tuesday morning.

The first car was located near the old LST dock.

Officials say the car was involved in an incident involving a juvenile driving into the river while intoxicated on May 21 just before midnight.

The second car was located at the mouth of Pigeon Creek, from an incident that turned into an active water rescue after a couple mistakenly drove into the Ohio River.

One individual swam to safety while the other managed to grab a tree and was rescued by the Evansville Fire Department.

Officials say that incident took place on March 3 around 9 P.M.

Crews pull car from Ohio River in Evansville

