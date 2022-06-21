Evansville Fire Department recovers 2 vehicles from the Ohio River

Two submerged vehicles were pulled from the Ohio River in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday.

The Evansville Fire Department Dive Team alongside Tri-State Towing & Recovery and Audubon Sand & Gravel / Meuth Concrete removed the cars from the Ohio River Tuesday morning.

The first car was located near the old LST dock.

Officials say the car was involved in an incident involving a juvenile driving into the river while intoxicated on May 21 just before midnight.

The second car was located at the mouth of Pigeon Creek, from an incident that turned into an active water rescue after a couple mistakenly drove into the Ohio River.

One individual swam to safety while the other managed to grab a tree and was rescued by the Evansville Fire Department.

Officials say that incident took place on March 3 around 9 P.M.