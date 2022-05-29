Evansville Fire Department responds to house fire Sunday afternoon

The Evansville Fire Department put out a house fire on the 700 block of Florida street Sunday afternoon.
Mike Larson with EFD says they were called to the house around 4:35 p.m.
When they arrived, they found smoke in the attic and high heat and heavy smoke while entering the home.
They were able to extinguish the fire within ten minutes.
Fire damage was contained to the kitchen area by the refrigerator.
The fire has been ruled as accidental and no injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.