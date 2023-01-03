 Skip to main content
Evansville Fire Department responded to more than 11,000 calls for service in 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

The Evansville Fire Department wrapped up a busy 2023 with a 4-alarm fire at the warehouse on North Garvin that was sparked on the morning of New Year's Eve. That was the final run of the month and the year for EFD.

The EFD responded to 11,210 calls for service in 2022.

Historic Evansville warehouse destroyed by fire (5).png

According to numbers released by EFD, firefighters responded to 831 total calls in December. That includes 430 EMS calls and 257 fire calls.

The department says it responded to 18 commercial structure fires, 23 residential, and 13 working fires.

EFD responded to 60 more fire calls than in it did in the moth of November.

