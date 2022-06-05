Evansville Fire Department responds to apartment fire after resident falls asleep with oven on

The Evansville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning, when a resident fell asleep with the oven on.
The incident took place just after midnight on the 500 block of South New York Avenue.
The resident told fire fighters he had turned the oven on to cook something but then ended up falling asleep.
EFD says there was heavy damage to the kitchen cabinets with smoke and heat damage to the remainder of the apartment.
It took five minutes to extinguish the fire.
The fire has been ruled as accidental.
The resident suffered some smoke inhalation and was taken to Deaconess Midtown.
He has been displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.