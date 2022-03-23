Evansville Firefighter Robert Ralph Named Green River Kiwanis' 2021 "Firefighter of the Year"

During a ceremony held Wednesday morning, Evansville Fire Department Firefighter Robert Ralph was named as the Green River Kiwanis' 2021 "Firefighter of the Year."
Ralph is a 23-year veteran of EFD, and is currently assigned to Station 14.
As the recipient of this year's Firefighter of the Year award, Firefighter Ralph received a wall plaque and $100 reward. He'll also receive an evening out from the Evansville Firefighters Credit Union and a Firefighter of the Year Ring from Firefighters Local 357.
Additionally, EFD says Ralph will be honored with a billboard from the Green River Kiwanis, proclaiming his accomplishment.
Firefighter Ralph was one of two nominees for this year's award. The other Nominee was Jarrod Brown.
EFD says Ralph is the 40th recipient of the Green River Kiwanis' annual Firefighter of the Year award.