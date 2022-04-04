Evansville Firefighters Battle Blaze at W. Franklin Street Business Monday

Crews with the Evansville Fire Department were on the scene of an early morning blaze at a local business on W. Franklin Street.
EFD says firefighters were sent to Aqua Care Pool Service around 5:00 a.m. on Monday for a possible dumpster fire.
When crews arrived, they say they found flames on the exterior of the business.
According to EFD, the fire spread to the roofline of the single-story level of the two story building.
EFD says the fire was extinguished in about 25 minutes, but that crews stayed on the scene for another hour removing smoke from the building and looking for hot spots.
The fire department says that while this was considered a commercial structure fire, the structure is a dual-occupancy building with three apartments on the second floor.
EFD says five people living in the upstairs apartments were able to escape unharmed. They were all displaced as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.