Evansville firefighters continue to battle warehouse fire

In the morning on New Year's Eve, flames dozens of feet tall erupted from a warehouse in the 1400 block of Garvin St. in Evansville. Firefighters responded to reports of a loud explosion followed by the beginning of the fire.
By Sunday night, there were no visible flames in the rubble of the building. Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson said their job is far from done. "This is going to be a very long process to get this all totally extinguished before we can get excavators in and start turning things over and get to some of those hotspots under the roof material that collapsed when the building fell in.”
The blaze became so large in a matter of hours, that off-duty personnel and firefighters from all over the tri-state were called in to respond. Firefighters were forced to take a defensive stance, attempting to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes and businesses.
Chief Larson emphasizes that the area is still very active, both with hotspots in the rubble and with poor air quality from burning plastics and other materials. Smoke from structure fires can contain cancer-causing chemicals with long-term health effects.
A wide radius around the fire has been blocked off to protect firefighters as they fill up their fire engines at hydrants across several blocks and transport the water to the scene.
Firefighters have experienced issues with unnecessary traffic throughout the surrounding blocks. Chief Larson advises that the public "be very careful. If you must be in this area, if there’s barricades up, don’t just drive around them. If you live in that area, it’s one thing, but we’ve had a couple firefighters that had a couple near misses–people just coming around the barricades. They’re there for a reason.”
When 44News spoke with residents, most didn’t report any immediate issues with the air quality. However, by Sunday night, a strong smell of burning plastic caused several residents to leave the area.
Masks, such as the N-95 and KN-95, provide effective protection from many harmful substances, so it is advised that they be worn when in the vicinity of the active scene.