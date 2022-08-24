Evansville firefighters mow a man’s lawn after medical emergency

Firefighters often risk their own lives to help others, going above and beyond the call.
On Tuesday, Station 9 in Evansville was sent to a run that they find themselves on often; a medical emergency.
The man’s name was Bob, and he was mowing his backyard when he passed out.
Luckily, he had a guardian angel nearby in the form of his neighbor, Joe.
“Joe was kind of looking out for my dad, you know, out the window. He saw him and he wasn’t okay so he literally jumped the fence to get to my dad,” Bob’s daughter, Bobbie Reid Flint, says.
Joe called the fire department for help.
While some tended to Bob, others picked up where he left off.
“The firefighters came over and made sure he was okay. While he was recovering, they finished cutting his grass for him. They even got out the weed eater and just made it look really nice,” Bobbie says.
A task outside of their usual responsibilities. But, one they were more than happy to do.
Now that Bob is back on his feet, his family is feeling lucky and grateful for one good neighbor and a few very good men.
“I never found out who exactly it was. It would be awesome to find out. I would love to personally thank them,” Bobbie tells 44News.