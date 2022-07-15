Evansville food truck caught on fire; Owner seeks community's support

Victor Henry is the owner and cook at Fat Cat's BBQ, a food truck often found on the corner of Washington and Kentucky Ave.
A known BBQ spot in the community, Friday afternoon it took a major blow.
"I was just coming out of McDonald's and I looked over here and I seen it blazing up,' said Walter Ellis, a eyewitness. "I couldn't go any further, I was just hoping that there was not a person engulfed."
The food truck caught on fire, leaving it completely damaged and unable to recover.
"The grease got hot in the warmer and it caught on fire," said Henry.
Fortunately no one was inside of the truck when it caught on fire but the image of it now, heartbreaking to see.
Henry built the food truck from scratch he said it's his lively hood. He takes pride in feeding and serving the Evansville community each and every day.
"I've had it for like 8 years," said Henry. "I had to see my trailer go up in flames."
A sudden and devastating accident the journey back to recover will be long and hard.
"I'm going to bounce back. I'm strong, I'm Fat Cat's BBQ, I built that one I'll build me another one," said Henry.
Although hurt he's optimistic and appreciative of any form of help and compassion from the community.
"I'm going to get back through the grace of God," said "you know, when you know God anything is possible, so. "
For anyone looking to help out Mr. Henry, click here for the link to the GoFundMe page.